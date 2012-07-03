CAIRO, July 3 British bank HSBC has acquired a stake of at least 5 percent in EFG Hermes, the Middle East's biggest home-grown investment bank, Egypt's stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Business at Cairo-based EFG was hit when a popular uprising ousted Egypt's president last year, throwing the country's economy into turmoil from which it has yet to recover.

EFG is folding its main investment banking business into a new joint venture with Qatar's QInvest, giving it more resources to expand operations across the region.

HSBC's purchase was disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Egyptian Exchange. It said HSBC paid an average of 10.15 Egyptian pounds ($1.68)per share for 32.3 million shares. EFG stock closed at 11.23 pounds on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.0565 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)