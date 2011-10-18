* Says to reduce headcount by 10-15 pct over 18 months

* One-off charges will lead to IFRS loss this year

* Underlying business performing as anticipated in July (Recasts, adds CEO comments, updates shares)

ZURICH, Oct 18 Private bank EFG International said it will look to cut jobs, sell its financial products unit and close several booking centres and offices as part of a restructuring launched under new chief executive John Williamson.

The Switzerland-listed bank will slash 10-15 percent of jobs in the next 18 months to reduce costs and return to profit, and will aim to reduce its stake in EFG Financial Products from 57 percent to below 20 percent, Williamson said on Tuesday.

"We grew too fast organically and through acquisition," Williamson said on Tuesday as he presented the results of a strategic review, adding that this had created a large degree of complexity and costs which the bank would now trim.

The impact on assets under management from exiting businesses will be around 7 billion Swiss francs ($7.8 billion), he said. EFG managed assets of 80 billion francs at the end of June.

EFG, which employs 2,500 people, had cut the number of its client advisers to below 600, from 660 in June, and would further reduce the number, Williamson said. The bank would also close offices in Sweden, Dubai and Canada.

However, he said the bank had no plans to sell its 12.4 million treasury shares at current, low prices, and would wait for market conditions to improve before selling the financial products unit in an initial public offering (IPO).

The bank said in July it had initiated a business review to reposition it for growth after, earlier this summer, slashing its net profit target for the year to 110-130 million Swiss francs under IFRS accounting rules.

At the end of September, the bank was on track to hit the lower end of that target before restructuring charges, Williamson said.

EFG will take a restructuring charge of around 50 million francs, and there will be a non-cash goodwill and intangibles writedown of 250 million francs, he said

Its share price has fallen about 43 percent this year, after dropping 10.5 percent in 2010. At 1229 GMT, shares traded slightly lower at 7.23 francs, outperforming a 1.7 percent softer European banks index .

The bank said it aimed for net new assets growth of 5-10 percent annually, and to cut its cost-income ratio to below 75 percent in the next three years, targeting an annual IFRS net profit of 200 million francs in that timeframe.

EFG, which is 49 percent owned by the Latsis family of Greece, is part of EFG Group, which also controls Greek listed lender Eurobank EFG EFGr.AT.

Specialised mid-sized wealth manager EFG faces competition at home from rivals Vontobel and Sarasin . The sector faces a shake-up as Netherlands-based Rabobank seeks a buyer for its controlling stake in Sarasin.

($1 = 0.898 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Hulmes)