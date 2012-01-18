* EFG continues cost-reduction programme

* Lugano closure follows sale of Danish unit

ZURICH Jan 18 Swiss private bank EFG International said on Wednesday it is closing its Lugano office less than two years after opening it as part of a restructuring launched under Chief Executive John Williamson, who took the helm in mid-2011.

The closure follows its sale of EFG's Danish unit to SEB Wealth Management for an undisclosed price earlier this year.

"As part of a detailed review of its business, EFG International is in the process of streamlining its operations, and has concluded that it would take too long, given the prevailing environment, for the Lugano office to become profitable," the group said in a statement.

EFG opened the office, in Switzerland's Italian-speaking Ticino region, in 2010. the bank said it would now focus on its established private banking businesses in Zurich and Geneva.

The bank has also earmarked its financial products unit for sale via an initial public offering. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)