ZURICH, April 29 EFG International shareholders on Friday approved a planned 500 million Swiss franc ($520.6 million) capital increase in a vote at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting to help fund its purchase of Swiss peer BSI.

Investors also approved the proposed creation of authorised share capital to cover the share component of the BSI deal.

EFG expects the 1.33 billion franc purchase of BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA will catapult it into Switzerland's top-five money managers for the wealthy.

($1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)