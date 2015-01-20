Jan 20 EFG International AG :
* Comments on market developments relating to the Swiss
franc
* Euro-Denominated assets under management (AUM) and
revenues represent approximately 20 percent of total EFG
International AUM and revenues
* Assuming that 2015 average exchange rate were to remain at
current levels following the SNB decision, this would translate
into a single digit percentage impact on EFG International's
profit before tax
* Impact due to the changes of the CHF/GBP exchange rate are
not significant, as costs and revenues are broadly in balance.
Source text - bit.ly/1Eke0HR
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)