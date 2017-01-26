ZURICH Jan 26 EFG International's integration of BSI Bank, the private bank it bought last year from BTG Pactual, is "entirely on schedule", Chief Executive Joe Straehle said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference organised by Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, Straehle also said he hoped the bank would be able to increase revenues but that this was difficult in the current environment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)