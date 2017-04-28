ZURICH, April 28 EFG International AG
saw net outflows of 3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.52 billion) in
the first quarter of 2017, mainly from the scandal-hit BSI
business it purchased last year, the Swiss private bank said on
Friday.
"Supported by the stabilizing effect of the legal
integration in Switzerland, trends continued to improve in April
and remained in line with the net asset attrition assumption of
approximately 10 billion francs by 2019," Zurich-based EFG said
in a statement.
"Revenue-generating Assets under Management as of end-March
2017 were 140.6 billion francs compared with 144.5 billion
francs at end-2016," it added.
($1 = 0.9941 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)