ZURICH Feb 25 Swiss private bank EFG
International said on Wednesday it expects a far lower
than expected U.S. fine after coming clean on helping wealthy
Americans evade taxes, indicating it is close to ending the
long-running investigation.
The Zurich-based bank's estimate of a 10.8 million Swiss
franc ($11.4 million) fine to make amends with U.S. prosecutors
is the most tangible sign yet that dozens of Swiss banks, shaken
out after a separate criminal probe, may be nearing conclusion.
EFG, which is controlled by Greek billionaire Spiros Latsis
with a 55.8 percent stake, said its full-year profits were hit
by charges and provisions of 30 million francs in total,
stemming from the U.S. programme.
A long-running investigation by U.S. prosecutors into how
Swiss banks offered wealthy Americans offshore accounts to avoid
the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has swept through Switzerland
and cost its banks, including UBS and Credit Suisse
, billions in fines.
"Good progress was made with account remediation during the
third quarter, which will likely reduce the final penalty, now
expected to be circa 10.8 million Swiss francs compared with
21.4 million francs provided for during the first half of 2014,"
EFG said in its full-year results.
However, legal and other costs related to the U.S.
investigation will be higher than originally expected because it
has lasted longer than the bank anticipated, EFG said.
A spokesman for EFG declined to elaborate on the status of
the U.S. settlement, or predict when the bank expected to
conclude the investigation.
The bank said it would propose as its new chairman Joachim
Straehle, a prominent former Credit Suisse banker who
until 2013 ran Bank Sarasin, now called Bank J. Safra Sarasin
after a deal with Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra.
