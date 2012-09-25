(Corrects first bullet to "not less than 20 pct" from "under 20
pct")
* IPO to cut EFG's stake to not less than 20 pct from 57 pct
* EFG in radical overhaul as refocuses on private banking
* EFG Financial Products is second-biggest Swiss structured
products issuer
* EFG Financial Products seeking further international
expansion
ZURICH, Sept 25 Swiss private bank EFG
International will proceed with its planned initial
public offering in Switzerland of its structured products
business in the fourth quarter, subject to market conditions, as
the parent company overhauls to renew focus on private banking.
The move will reduce EFG International's stake in EFG
Financial Products Holding AG to not less than 20 percent from
57 percent now, helping to strengthen the private bank's
capital.
EFG International is undergoing a radical overhaul, axing
offices in the Swiss cities of Sion and Lugano, selling its fund
administration business to Credit Agricole arm CAECIS,
and offloading EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management
.
EFG International said in a statement the IPO was in line
with a business review announced last October and would take
place on the Swiss exchange.
Zurich-based EFG Financial Products said it has grown to
become Switzerland's second largest issuer of exchange-listed
structured investment products since it was established in 2007,
with a market share of 21 percent.
It has over 270 employees worldwide with offices across
Europe and in Hong Kong and Singapore and had a net profit of
10.4 million Swiss francs ($11.11 million) in the first half of
2012, up from 4.1 million a year ago.
"EFG Financial Products plans to generate further growth
based on various initiatives, such as selective international
expansion, as well as broadening and deepening its product
range," it said in a separate statement.
It said the planned IPO should also raise new capital for
EFG Financial Products.
Credit Suisse is acting as global coordinator and
bookrunner for the IPO, while Vontobel and Credit
Agricole are co-lead managers. Rothschild is independent
financial advisor to EFG International and EFT Financial
Products.
($1 = 0.9365 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Cowell)