CAIRO Aug 14 EFG-Hermes , Egypt's biggest investment bank, said on Sunday that its net profit for the second quarter of 2011 fell 19 percent year on year.

Net profit fell to 79 million Egyptian pounds ($13.2 million) from 97 million pounds in the second quarter of 2010, it said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer and Sarah Mikhail)