CAIRO Nov 16 Egyptian investment bank
EFG-Hermes reported a 63 percent drop in nine-month
consolidated net profit to 276.8 million Egyptian pounds ($46.3
million), according to a statement from the stock exchange on
Wednesday.
It made a profit of 738.3 million pounds in the same period
a year earlier, the bourse said, without giving further details.
Egypt's banks have been hurt by a weak financial market and
an exodus of foreign investors in the wake of the uprising that
led to President Hosni Mubarak's overthrow early this year.
($1 = 5.981 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)