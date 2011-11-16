CAIRO Nov 16 Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes reported a 63 percent drop in nine-month consolidated net profit to 276.8 million Egyptian pounds ($46.3 million), according to a statement from the stock exchange on Wednesday.

It made a profit of 738.3 million pounds in the same period a year earlier, the bourse said, without giving further details.

Egypt's banks have been hurt by a weak financial market and an exodus of foreign investors in the wake of the uprising that led to President Hosni Mubarak's overthrow early this year. ($1 = 5.981 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)