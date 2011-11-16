* Brokerage business hurt by political turmoil

* Egypt's banks hit by fall in investment income

* Bank margins, asset quality and provisioning seen solid (Adds commercial bank results, analyst comments)

CAIRO, Nov 16 EFG-Hermes, Egypt's biggest investment bank, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit tumbled 64 percent, the latest Egyptian financial company to take a hit from the turmoil in the wake of the country's popular uprising.

Three of Egypt's biggest commercial banks have also released results in the last few days showing earnings hit by the turmoil.

Foreign investors have fled Egypt and tourism has collapsed since President Hosni Mubarak was overthrown in February. Business has also slumped.

EFG-Hermes's net income fell to 32 million Egyptian pounds ($5.35 million) from 88 million pounds in the same quarter a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

The Cairo-based investment bank, which also has offices in the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Lebanon, said trading volume on markets in the region slid 39 percent on average, sending its brokerage income down 26 percent.

"The brokerage operations were quite weak in Egypt and the UAE. That was the biggest portion that impacted," said one analyst.

EFG-Hermes's revenue from capital markets and treasury tumbled 79 percent, partly because of unrealised losses on stocks. The year-earlier figure was boosted by the proceeds from the sale of Bank Audi.

EFG-Hermes said investment banking revenue slipped 38 percent to 150 million pounds and commercial banking revenue dipped 4 percent. Group operating expenses fell 12 percent.

"The operating environment remains exceedingly challenging, as exemplified by several regional banks closing altogether or pulling back," Deutsche Bank said in a note on EFG's results.

Civil uprisings in Egypt, Syria, Tunisia, Libya and Yemen have hit the region's investment banks as markets tumbled and the appetite for fresh capital dwindled.

Egyptian commercial banks' net profits have also dropped, but not as severely.

Nancy Fahmy, an analyst with Beltone Financial, said the commercial banks would probably have performed exceptionally well in 2011 had it not been for the economic turmoil of the uprising.

Margins remain strong, asset quality has not deteriorated, provision coverage is solid, capital adequacy ratios are high and liquidity is healthy, she said.

"The banks had been investing strongly in the retail sector -- 2011 was supposed to have been a good year," Fahmy said.

Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt's biggest private bank by assets, said its third quarter net income fell 20 percent year on year, and Credit Agricole Egypt (CAE) said its net income fell 19 percent.

National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB) Egypt's second biggest private bank, said its net income rose 10.7 percent, but only after it ended a 90 million pound per quarter amortisation charge it had been taking since its 2005 purchase of Egypt's MIBank.

Excluding the charge, NSGB's net income would have dropped 14 percent, driven down by higher administrative costs, higher booked provisions and lower investment income, Beltone Finance said in a research note.

"The turmoil of the first nine months of the year cut into fees and commissions and investment income," Fahmy said. "Companies cut dividends post-revolution and the stock market has not been active."

Third quarter investment fell by 92 percent year on year at CIB and 20 percent at NSGB, but rose by 4 percent at CAE.

CIB also booked a substantial increase in provisioning, bringing its coverage to 143 percent.

NSGB is owned 77 percent by France's Societe Generale and CAE 61 percent by France's Credit Agricole .

EFG's shares dropped 0.5 percent on Wednesday and CIB's fell 3.6 percent after their results were released. ($1=5.981 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Patrick Werr, with additional reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)