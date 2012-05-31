CAIRO May 31 A group of investors is
considering a bid to acquire EFG-Hermes in a deal
worth $1.2 billion, Egyptian newspapers reported on Thursday,
after Qatar's QInvest said it had a deal to take a 60 percent
stake in the Egyptian investment bank.
EFG-Hermes officials would not comment. An official said the
Egyptian market regulator had no information about an offer.
Al-Mal and Al-Borsa financial newspapers both reported that
a group calling itself the Planet consortium was looking at
EFG-Hermes.
Al-Borsa said the group of prominent Egyptian business
executives and international institutions was studying making an
offer, and a deal would be worth $1.2 billion.
Al-Mal said the group had informed EFG-Hermes of its
intention to make an offer and was trying to raise finance for
the deal from Egyptian, Gulf and other international investors.
