CAIRO May 31 A group of investors is considering a bid to acquire EFG-Hermes in a deal worth $1.2 billion, Egyptian newspapers reported on Thursday, after Qatar's QInvest said it had a deal to take a 60 percent stake in the Egyptian investment bank.

EFG-Hermes officials would not comment. An official said the Egyptian market regulator had no information about an offer.

Al-Mal and Al-Borsa financial newspapers both reported that a group calling itself the Planet consortium was looking at EFG-Hermes.

Al-Borsa said the group of prominent Egyptian business executives and international institutions was studying making an offer, and a deal would be worth $1.2 billion.

Al-Mal said the group had informed EFG-Hermes of its intention to make an offer and was trying to raise finance for the deal from Egyptian, Gulf and other international investors.