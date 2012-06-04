BRIEF-Panamax decides on capital increase
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's EFG Hermes said on Monday it was taking "legal measures" to protect shareholders after a group of investors offered to buy the company at a premium to the market price.
EFG has dismissed as not serious the offer by Planet IB, which includes Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, former AlexBank Chairman Mahmoud Abdel Latif and a member of the ruling family of the Gulf emirate of Sharjah.
In an emailed statement, it said it was "taking the necessary legal steps to protect the rights of the company, its shareholders and its employees against a media campaign that Planet IB has launched," without saying what those legal steps were.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 Sibanye Gold Ltd has secured a loan of $2.65 billion to support the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, the South African company said on Monday.