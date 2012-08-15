CAIRO Aug 15 Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes said on Wednesday its second quarter net profit fell 66 percent to 27 million Egyptian pounds ($4.4 million).

The bank, which is planning a tie-up with Qatar's QInvest, reported net profit of 80 million pounds a year earlier.

It said investment bank revenue declined 13 percent year-on-year to 195 million pounds in the second quarter on the back of lower revenue generated from capital markets and treasury operations. It said group revenue was 477 million pounds in the period.

