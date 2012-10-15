CAIRO Oct 15 Egypt's regulator has no objections to the deal between EFG-Hermes and QInvest of Qatar to create an investment bank, the Egyptian investment bank said on Monday, giving a green light for the tie-up to go ahead.

"The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority certified, with no reservations ..., (EFG-Hermes') Extraordinary General Meeting minutes that was held on Sunday Sept. 16, 2012 to approve the company's strategic alliance with QInvest," EFG-Hermes said in a statement.

The statement was sent to the Egyptian and London stock exchanges.

(Writing by Edmund Blair)