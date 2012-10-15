UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
CAIRO Oct 15 Egypt's regulator has no objections to the deal between EFG-Hermes and QInvest of Qatar to create an investment bank, the Egyptian investment bank said on Monday, giving a green light for the tie-up to go ahead.
"The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority certified, with no reservations ..., (EFG-Hermes') Extraordinary General Meeting minutes that was held on Sunday Sept. 16, 2012 to approve the company's strategic alliance with QInvest," EFG-Hermes said in a statement.
The statement was sent to the Egyptian and London stock exchanges.
(Writing by Edmund Blair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts