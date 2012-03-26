DUBAI, March 26 Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes said on Monday it was in discussions with QInvest for a possible merger.

EFG Hermes and the Qatari Islamic investment bank are in talks for a tie-up of their securities brokerage, asset management and investment banking operations. EFG Hermes Private Equity is not included in the discussions, according to a statement. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Amran Abocar)