BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
CAIRO Aug 11 Egypt's EFG-Hermes, the country's largest investment bank, said on Thursday it made a net loss of 67.55 million Egyptian pounds ($7.61 million) in the second quarter compared to a net profit of 177.49 million pounds in the same period last year.
EFG-Hermes slid into losses in the first quarter after taking a non-cash impairment charge on the sale of its stake in Credit Libanais. Net losses in the first six months of the year amounted to 131.21 million Egyptian pounds. It did not provide an immediate explanation for the losses. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ola Noureldin, Writing Lin Noueihed)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.