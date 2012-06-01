(Refiles to correct name of buy-out group to Planet IB from
Plant IB in paragraph 2)
* Gulf Arab financiers also support takeover bid
* Investors plan to pay cash for all of EFG
* Sawiris made billions from sale of telecom assets
By Tom Pfeiffer
CAIRO, June 1 Egyptian billionaire Naguib
Sawiris is helping finance a takeover bid for Egypt's biggest
investment bank EFG Hermes that would ensure the
company is not broken up, the bid consortium said on Friday.
Planet IB, the group of Gulf investors and bankers behind
the bid move, is led by financial industry interests including
Chief Executive Ahmad al-Husseiny, who until last month was
managing director of Egypt-based private equity firm Citadel
Capital.
The move comes as EFG, whose market value has more than
halved to less than $870 million since the national uprising
that ousted President Hosni Mabarak last year, is in the process
of forming a joint venture with Qatar's QInvest that would give
the Qatari firm control over its main business.
Husseiny said Planet had lined up debt finance for its cash
bid and "substantial equity commitments from leading Egyptian
business figures" including Sawiris, Gulf-based investors such
as Tariq bin Faisal al-Qassimi and a top Bahraini institution.
"The proposed acquisition keeps a flagship Egyptian
multi-national intact and prevents its break-up," said Hussieny
in a statement. He said EFG would operate as a fully-controlled
universal bank.
Sawiris, one of Egypt's richest men, built a global telecoms
empire by venturing into frontier markets with strong growth
potential.
Now 57, he has eased off day-to-day management of his empire
after selling assets including Italian operator Wind and his
most lucrative business, Algeria's Djezzy, to Russia's Vimpelcom
in a deal worth $6 billion.
He is due to reap further billions from selling most of his
stake in the Egyptian mobile telecoms company he founded,
Mobinil, to France Telecom and is now eyeing
new growth opportunities in telecoms.
EFG has securities brokerage, investment banking, asset
management, research and private equity operations and a
controlling interest in Lebanese lender Credit Libanais.
Planet IB's chairman, banking industry veteran Mahmoud Abdel
Latif, said the buy-out plan would see EFG expand into Africa
and cut its costs while keeping staffing "intact".
"Our bid is expected to be at a customary premium to the
trading price,' he said.
Under Egyptian stock exchange rules, Planet IB would have to
bid for all of EFG's share capital.
Egyptian share prices have tumbled since the uprising that
ousted President Hosni Mubarak last year, and many investors
have been looking to snap up assets seen as undervalued. EFG's
shares have more than halved in that time.
The bank came under further pressure on Wednesday, when its
two chief executives, Hassan Heikal and Yasser El Mallawany,
were referred to trial alongside Mubarak's two sons as part of a
probe into illegal share dealings. EFG said it would defend the
two CEOs.
