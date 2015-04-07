BRIEF-Photon Control appoints Scott Edmonds as CEO and president
* Photon Control announces appointments to its board of directors and management team and cancellation of requisitioned shareholder meeting
April 7 Swiss private bank EFG International said it hired Michael Vlahovic to be managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia, effective July 1.
Vlahovic will be based in Zurich and report to Adrian Kyriazi, chief executive of Continental Europe and head of private banking in Switzerland.
Vlahovic was previously at Coutts & Co Ltd, where he was a member of the general management committee with responsibility for the bank's business in Russia.
EFG also hired Basile Samarine as managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia. He will be based in Geneva and report to Michael Vlahovic. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
* Ceo Donald Brandt's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $9.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing