NEW YORK Oct 14 The creditors of Energy Future
Holdings remain at odds over how to split the company's equity
in an expected bankruptcy as their confidentiality agreements
lapse, according to several sources familiar with the matter.
Secured lenders at Texas Competitive Electric Holdings,
which represents Energy Future's unregulated subsidiary, and
unsecured bondholders at Energy Future Intermediate Holdings
(EFIH), Energy's Future's regulated subsidiary, were in direct
negotiations previously. But the EFIH unsecured bondholders have
so far been reluctant to resign confidentiality agreements,
according to one of the sources.
If they don't resign confidentiality agreements, the
creditors will make public the details of their talks in a
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commision as early as
tomorrow, the sources said.
EFH, saddled with $40 billion of debt, wants to finalize a
restructuring plan before $250 million worth of bond payments
are due on Nov. 1. Filing for bankruptcy before Nov. 1 would
suspend the bond payments; but filing without a restructuring
plan could entail years of battles and competing restructuring
plans in bankruptcy court.
EFH, formerly TXU Corp, was taken private in 2007 in a $45
billion buyout, the largest-ever leveraged buyout. The deal
saddled the company with debt just before a major decline in
natural gas prices and energy markets.
The buyout consortium included private equity firms KKR & Co
LP, TPG Capital Management LP and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's private equity arm.
EFH's capital structure includes more than $32 billion of
debt split up into various categories at the holding company of
its unregulated retail and merchant power units, and another
$7.7 billion in senior and junior debt at Energy Future
Intermediate Holding Company LLC (EFIH), the parent
of its regulated power distribution business, Oncor Electric
Delivery Company.