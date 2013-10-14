By Michael Erman and Billy Cheung
NEW YORK Oct 14 The creditors of Energy Future
Holdings remain at odds over how to split the Texas power
company's equity in an expected bankruptcy as their
confidentiality agreements lapse, several sources familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
Secured lenders at Texas Competitive Electric Holdings,
which represents Energy Future's unregulated subsidiary, and
unsecured bondholders at Energy Future Intermediate Holdings
(EFIH), Energy's Future's regulated subsidiary, had previously
been in direct negotiations. But the EFIH unsecured bondholders
have so far been reluctant to re-sign confidentiality
agreements, according to one of the sources.
If they do not re-sign confidentiality agreements, the
creditors and the company will make public details of their
talks in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commision as early as Tuesday, said the sources, who asked not
to be named because the talks are still private.
EFH, saddled with $40 billion of debt, wants to finalize a
restructuring plan before Nov. 1, when $250 million in bond
payments are due. Filing for bankruptcy before Nov. 1 would
suspend the bond payments; but filing without a restructuring
plan could entail years of battles and competing restructuring
plans in bankruptcy court.
EFH, formerly TXU Corp, was taken private in 2007 in a $45
billion buyout, the largest-ever leveraged buyout. The deal
saddled the company with debt just before a sharp decline in
natural gas prices and energy markets.
The buyout consortium included private equity firms KKR & Co
LP, TPG Capital Management LP and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's private equity arm.
EFH's capital structure includes more than $32 billion of
debt split up into various categories at the holding company of
its unregulated retail and merchant power units, and another
$7.7 billion in senior and junior debt at Energy Future
Intermediate Holding Company LLC (EFIH), the parent
of its regulated power distribution business, Oncor Electric
Delivery Company.
NOVEMBER 1 PAYMENT
Energy Future Holdings has not yet given any signal about
whether the November interest payments to unsecured bondholders
would be made. The sources said the company has suggested that a
payment could be made to buy additional time to avoid a
free-fall, prolonged bankruptcy.
But the sources also said secured creditors would view
payment of the November interest as an obstacle to negotiation.
Secured creditors view those payments as part of their
underlying collateral and would be displeased with that money
leaking into the hands of unsecured bondholders, they said.
The secured creditors are considering whether to withhold
legal releases for Energy Future's board and sponsors, if such
payments are made, another source said. Failure to obtain such
releases could expose affected parties to lawsuits down the
road.
Earlier this month, bondholder Fidelity Investments put
together its own proposal to other EFH creditors in the hope of
saving the company from a protracted bankruptcy.
But the sources said that creditors did not rally around
that proposal. Nor did they agree on a previous plan that would
have given EFIH unsecured creditors payments if certain value
milestones were met.
Still, EFH is in talks with banks including Citigroup,
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America on a multibillion
debtor in possession loan that would help the company meet its
obligations if it files for bankruptcy, two of the sources said.