BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
Oct 15 Texas power company Energy Future Holdings (EFH), partly owned by KKR & Co, moved closer to a prepackaged bankruptcy plan with the signing of confidentiality agreements with its creditors as it looks to restructure its $40 billion debt.
EFH, formerly TXU Corp, was taken private by KKR, TPG Capital Management and Goldman Sachs' private equity arm in 2007 for $45 billion in the largest ever leveraged buyout.
EFH and subsidiaries shared with the creditors non-public information, including financial information, but have not reached an agreement on any change in the company's capital structure, EFH said in a regulatory filing.
The company wants to finalize a restructuring plan before Nov. 1, when $250 million bond payments are due. Filing for bankruptcy before Nov. 1 would suspend the payments but filing without a restructuring plan could entail years of battles and competing restructuring plans in a bankruptcy court.
A "significant" creditor proposed a pre-negotiated restructuring of the company's regulated subsidiary Energy Future Competitive Holdings Co's nearly $32.2 billion debt, EFH said in the filing.
The proposal includes EFH's $650 million debt and unit Energy Future Intermediate Holding Co's $7.6 billion debt.
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.