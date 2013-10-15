NEW YORK Oct 15 Some creditors of Energy Future
Holdings (EFH) have stopped negotiating with the Texas power
company as it looks to restructure its $40 billion of debt.
According to a filing with U.S. regulators on Tuesday,
unsecured bondholders at Energy Future Intermediate Holdings
(EFIH), the parent of Energy's Future's regulated subsidiary,
are no longer engaged in ongoing discussions with the company
and other creditors.
EFH's creditors want to finalize a restructuring plan before
Nov. 1, when $250 million in bond payments are due. Filing for
bankruptcy before Nov. 1 would suspend the bond payments; but
filing without a restructuring plan could entail years of
battles and competing restructuring plans in bankruptcy court.
EFH, formerly TXU Corp, was taken private in 2007 in a $45
billion buyout, the largest-ever leveraged buyout. The deal
saddled the company with debt just before a sharp decline in
natural gas prices and energy markets.
The buyout consortium included private equity firms KKR & Co
LP, TPG Capital Management LP and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's private equity arm.