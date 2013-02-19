Feb 19 U.S. power company Energy Future Holdings
, formerly TXU Corp, said it could go into
bankruptcy, liquidation or insolvency if lenders or noteholders
accelerated repayment of all borrowings.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
month that the company had hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis and
Blackstone Group LP to advise on ways to deal with its
$52 billion debt load.
"If lenders or noteholders accelerate the repayment of all
borrowings, we would likely not have sufficient assets and funds
to repay those borrowings," Energy Future Holdings said under
the risk factors section of a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The company in January extended the maturity date of a $16.5
billion term loan to 2017 from 2014. It has also exchanged debt
on which it owed cash payments for debt on which interest
payments could be deferred.