Oct 19 Energy Future Intermediate Holding
Company LLC and EFIH Finance Inc.on Thursday added
$252.714 million of senior secured first lien notes to an
existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and
Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: EFIH
AMT $252.714 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.375 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013
MOODY'S Caa3 YIELD 5.972 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012
S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 520 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS