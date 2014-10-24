Oct 24 Efore Plc :

* Q3 net sales 22.1 million euros versus 22.0 million euros

* Says Q3 profit from operating activities without one-time items 1.6 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros

* Sees net sales of financial year 2014 to be 83-91 million euros

* Sees 2014 results from operating activities without one-time items to be 0-2.0 million euros.