Oct 27 Efore Plc :

* Says exercices its option to sell real estate in Italy

* Says ROAL Electronics, fully owned by Efore Plc, has today sold its real estate in Italy according to the option agreement

* Says selling price of facility is 1.5 million euros and ROAL will lease it at least for three years with an annual rent of 0.15 million euros