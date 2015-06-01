BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces over 75 pct support for restructuring agreement
* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness
June 1 Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners LP said it would buy member interests in EFS Midstream LLC from affiliates of Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Reliance Industries Ltd for $2.15 billion.
The purchase price of this deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, will be paid in two installments, Enterprise Products said on Monday.
EFS Midstream was formed by affiliates of Pioneer Natural and Reliance Industries in June 2010 to construct, own and operate facilities providing gas gathering, treating, and transportation services in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
* JAC may boost ExxonMobil's Singapore PX output to 1.8 mln tpy (Adds background)