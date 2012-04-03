BERLIN, April 3 The euro zone rescue fund
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) sold 1.979 billion
euros of three-month bills on Tuesday with a bid-to-cover ratio
of 2.4, Bundesbank data showed.
Results of the March 6 auction are included for reference.
AUCTION DATE 03/04/12 06/03/12
AVG. YIELD 0.1119 pct 0.0516 pct
LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 99.96460 99.98697
TOTAL BIDS 4.657 bln eur 6.823 bln eur
PRICE BIDS 2.527 bln eur 3.065 bln eur
NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS 2.130 bln eur 3.758 bln eur
ALLOTTED 1.979 bln euros 3.4427 bln eur
BID COVER RATIO 2.4 2.0
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Madeline Chambers)