BERLIN, Jan 17 The euro zone rescue fund sold 1.501 billion euros of new six-month bills on Tuesday, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.1, Bundesbank data showed, a day after U.S. ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the EFSF by one notch to AA+ from triple A.

The Bundesbank, whose systems were used to conduct the sale, said the auction drew total bids worth 4.66 billion euros. The weighted average yield was 0.2664 percent.

Last month the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) sold 1.97 billion euros of three-month bills in an auction that met solid demand, with a bid to cover ratio of 3.2.

EFSF Chief Financial Officer Christophe Frankel said in a statement the fund will now hold regular auctions of 3-, 6- and 12-month bills.

The Luxembourg-based fund, set up in 2010, was keen to stress the strong demand for the bills as the debt crisis weakens the credit ratings of main guarantors such as France, which was downgraded to AA+ from triple A by S&P.

The EFSF's rating downgrade will substantially cut its lending power unless its remaining four triple A euro zone countries increase their guarantees -- the Netherlands, Germany, Finland and Luxembourg -- which looks unlikely at this stage. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Annika Breidthardt in Berlin and Robin Emmott in Brussels; editing by Stephen Nisbet)