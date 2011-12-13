TOKYO Dec 13 Japan bought 260 million euros worth of three-month bills sold by the euro zone rescue fund in an auction on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

That comes to about 13 percent of the total 1.97 billion euros worth of bills sold on Tuesday by the European Financial Stability Facility in its first short-term debt sale, the source said. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura; editing by Anna Willard)