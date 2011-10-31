LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) is set to test investor demand as early as this
week for its first bond issue in four months as question marks
remain over the rescue fund's remit.
The deal will be the borrower's first foray in the public
bond market since it sold five- and 10-year issues in June and
will be EUR3bn in size (no grow). Since then, its spreads have
widened dramatically as investors fret about how much funding it
will have to raise and the changes to its remit.
However, EFSF does not have much of a choice but to do a
deal as soon as possible if it wants to be able to make the next
Irish bail-out disbursement.
The issuer has mandated Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole
and JP Morgan for a new long 10-year issue, and has set itself
mid November as the deadline to give the country the EUR3bn.
That is part of the rescue package and any bond issue
therefore needs to come very soon and be settled before the
payment can be made. It sent out requests for proposals (RFPs)
in the middle of October for a new deal and has been waiting to
come to market since.
An official at the issuer told IFR that while the middle of
November was not an absolute date, "it is the target that we
have."
CHALLENGING
Market participants said a deal could come as soon as
Wednesday but that any transaction would not be an easy sell.
"Any deal for the EFSF would be very challenging," said a
head of DCM. "The structure is extremely complex and the
mechanism they are talking about to leverage the vehicle is
extremely complex as well."
He added however that any trade would look good value versus
issuers such as the European Union or the EIB and that it could
lure investors to a transaction.
His view was echoed by another DCM banker. "The problem is
that the EFSF is not in control of its own destiny and while the
issuer has been as transparent as possible, it doesn't have all
the answers. Also, even though it has raised a mere EUR13bn in
the bond market, it has gone from being the best in class to the
worst performer and that does not really help its cause."
EFSF's bonds have widened significantly since they were
priced in January and June this year. Its 10-year deal was bid
at 75bp over mid-swaps today, having traded as wide as 90bp
over. The differential between the EFSF and the EU has also
widened dramatically from 2.5bp over at launch in 10-year to
37bp over today. Meanwhile, the EIB September 2021 was trading
around 42bp over today.
BIG NEW ISSUE PREMIUM
An SSA syndicate said any deal would have to offer an
attractive new issue premium to get away. "As long as people
don't have clarity on what they are buying and what the EFSF
will look like in three months' time, they will have to offer a
big new issue premium."
There are diverging views as to where a new deal will come
and how much of a new issue premium it will have to pay.
One DCM banker estimated that a straight new 10-year would
price at around 100bp over mid-swaps.
However, a SSA syndicate banker was more upbeat in his
estimation. He thought a new 10-year would come around 5bp back
of secondaries and price around 80bp over.
PERIPHERALS PRESSURED
The wave of optimism that engulfed the markets last week was
short-lived and today, euro zone peripheral sovereigns came
under renewed pressure.
Italy's spreads were the worst performer with 10-year BTPs
hitting a new wide versus Bunds of 406bp while five-years were
at 475bp over. That has taken the yield to 6.10%, back above
pre-summit levels and approaching the August 4 record of 6.25%.
Meanwhile, spreads on Belgium and Spanish debt were also
considerably wider with 10-year cash 17bp and 20bp wider to
Germany respectively. Spanish five-year CDS is 23bp wider at
338bp, with Belgium 32bp wider at 272bp.
JP Morgan analysts said in a note distributed this week that
they remained defensive on peripheral credits.
"Our view is that private demand for peripheral bonds will
remain weak," they wrote. "The reduced liquidity and increased
volatility of Spanish and Italian bonds since the summer is a
clear negative, while the Euro area's slide towards probable
recession makes fiscal targets all the harder to hit. That
underlines the importance of official support, from the ECB in
the first instance, to keep yields in check."
In the core, France is 4bp wider to Germany, although that
is more down to the Bund rally than any cash selling. In CDS
terms though France is 16bp wider at 173bp, further highlighting
the broken nature of the CDS basis.
The SovX Western Europe index was 14bp wider at 302, back
above the 300bp level having traded at 270bp on Friday morning.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)