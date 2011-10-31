LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is set to test investor demand as early as this week for its first bond issue in four months as question marks remain over the rescue fund's remit.

The deal will be the borrower's first foray in the public bond market since it sold five- and 10-year issues in June and will be EUR3bn in size (no grow). Since then, its spreads have widened dramatically as investors fret about how much funding it will have to raise and the changes to its remit.

However, EFSF does not have much of a choice but to do a deal as soon as possible if it wants to be able to make the next Irish bail-out disbursement.

The issuer has mandated Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan for a new long 10-year issue, and has set itself mid November as the deadline to give the country the EUR3bn.

That is part of the rescue package and any bond issue therefore needs to come very soon and be settled before the payment can be made. It sent out requests for proposals (RFPs) in the middle of October for a new deal and has been waiting to come to market since.

An official at the issuer told IFR that while the middle of November was not an absolute date, "it is the target that we have."

CHALLENGING

Market participants said a deal could come as soon as Wednesday but that any transaction would not be an easy sell.

"Any deal for the EFSF would be very challenging," said a head of DCM. "The structure is extremely complex and the mechanism they are talking about to leverage the vehicle is extremely complex as well."

He added however that any trade would look good value versus issuers such as the European Union or the EIB and that it could lure investors to a transaction.

His view was echoed by another DCM banker. "The problem is that the EFSF is not in control of its own destiny and while the issuer has been as transparent as possible, it doesn't have all the answers. Also, even though it has raised a mere EUR13bn in the bond market, it has gone from being the best in class to the worst performer and that does not really help its cause."

EFSF's bonds have widened significantly since they were priced in January and June this year. Its 10-year deal was bid at 75bp over mid-swaps today, having traded as wide as 90bp over. The differential between the EFSF and the EU has also widened dramatically from 2.5bp over at launch in 10-year to 37bp over today. Meanwhile, the EIB September 2021 was trading around 42bp over today.

BIG NEW ISSUE PREMIUM

An SSA syndicate said any deal would have to offer an attractive new issue premium to get away. "As long as people don't have clarity on what they are buying and what the EFSF will look like in three months' time, they will have to offer a big new issue premium."

There are diverging views as to where a new deal will come and how much of a new issue premium it will have to pay.

One DCM banker estimated that a straight new 10-year would price at around 100bp over mid-swaps.

However, a SSA syndicate banker was more upbeat in his estimation. He thought a new 10-year would come around 5bp back of secondaries and price around 80bp over.

PERIPHERALS PRESSURED

The wave of optimism that engulfed the markets last week was short-lived and today, euro zone peripheral sovereigns came under renewed pressure.

Italy's spreads were the worst performer with 10-year BTPs hitting a new wide versus Bunds of 406bp while five-years were at 475bp over. That has taken the yield to 6.10%, back above pre-summit levels and approaching the August 4 record of 6.25%.

Meanwhile, spreads on Belgium and Spanish debt were also considerably wider with 10-year cash 17bp and 20bp wider to Germany respectively. Spanish five-year CDS is 23bp wider at 338bp, with Belgium 32bp wider at 272bp.

JP Morgan analysts said in a note distributed this week that they remained defensive on peripheral credits.

"Our view is that private demand for peripheral bonds will remain weak," they wrote. "The reduced liquidity and increased volatility of Spanish and Italian bonds since the summer is a clear negative, while the Euro area's slide towards probable recession makes fiscal targets all the harder to hit. That underlines the importance of official support, from the ECB in the first instance, to keep yields in check."

In the core, France is 4bp wider to Germany, although that is more down to the Bund rally than any cash selling. In CDS terms though France is 16bp wider at 173bp, further highlighting the broken nature of the CDS basis.

The SovX Western Europe index was 14bp wider at 302, back above the 300bp level having traded at 270bp on Friday morning. (Reporting by Helene Durand)