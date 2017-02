LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Leads on the EFSF's new euro-denominated bond have given initial price thoughts in the 80bp area over mid-swaps and will be taking indications of interest from investors at that level.

The seven-year bullet issue is expected to be EUR2bn in size and be priced later on Tuesday. HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis are handling the trade. (Reporting By Josie Cox)