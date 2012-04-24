BRIEF-Selectirente FY net income down at 3.6 million euros
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The order book for the European Financial Stability Facility's seven-year bond is nearing EUR3bn, while price talk is unchanged at high 70s over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager on the trade.
The lead managers first tested investor interest at 80bp area over mid-swaps.
The transaction, arranged via HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis, is still expected to price today.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, the lead managers said the bond was expected to be EUR2 billion in size. (Reporting by Alex Chambers)
* has filed suit in California and Florida state courts seeking monetary damages against Airbnb
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 16 Saudi Arabia officials and executives of around 14 companies plan to embark on a marketing tour of Singapore and Hong Kong next month to attract Asian investors in the $430 billion stock exchange, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.