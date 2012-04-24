LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The order book for the European Financial Stability Facility's seven-year bond is nearing EUR3bn, while price talk is unchanged at high 70s over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager on the trade.

The lead managers first tested investor interest at 80bp area over mid-swaps.

The transaction, arranged via HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis, is still expected to price today.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the lead managers said the bond was expected to be EUR2 billion in size. (Reporting by Alex Chambers)