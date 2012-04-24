LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Lead managers HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Natixis set final terms on the European Financial Stability Facility's inaugural seven-year issue on Tuesday afternoon.

The borrower will price a EUR3bn issue at 77bp over mid-swaps, which is bigger than the EUR2bn initially pencilled in and tighter than initial price thoughts of 80bp area over. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Julian Baker)