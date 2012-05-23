LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and RBS to lead-manage a long-anticipated three-year euro-denominated bond, bankers told IFR on Wednesday.

The transaction, the bankers added, would price in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The EFSF was last in the market with a syndicated deal at the end of April, when it priced a EUR1bn tap of its outstanding 20-year bond.

Earlier this week it raised EUR1.478bn through a six-month bill and last week it added EUR1bn through a debut tap of a benchmark bond via auction.

