LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has opened books on a three-year euro-denominated bond, with guidance at mid-swaps +18/20bp, leads on the transaction told IFR on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the EFSF mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and RBS to lead-manage the long-anticipated bond.

The EFSF was last in the market with a syndicated deal at the end of April, when it priced a EUR1bn tap of its outstanding 20-year bond.

Earlier this week it raised EUR1.478bn through a six-month bill and last week it added EUR1bn through a debut tap of a benchmark bond via auction.

