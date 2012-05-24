LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility's three-year bond has attracted in excess of EUR4bn in demand, allowing lead managers to set the final spread at mid-swaps +18bp for a EUR3bn transaction, market sources told IFR on Thursday.

The EFSF, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, earlier set guidance at mid-swaps +18/20bp, following initial price thoughts in the 20bp area.

On Wednesday, the EFSF mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and RBS to lead-manage the long-anticipated bond.

The EFSF was last in the market with a syndicated deal at the end of April, when it priced a EUR1bn tap of its outstanding 20-year bond.

Earlier this week it raised EUR1.478bn through a six-month bill and last week it added EUR1bn through a debut tap of a benchmark bond via auction.

(Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Natalie Harrison)