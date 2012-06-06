BRIEF-Brio Gold reports total production in Q4 was 50,477 ounces of gold
* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5 million in Q4 of 2016
LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has set a deadline for Wednesday on bank proposals on its next euro benchmark bond, after it sent out a request for proposals to selected institutions earlier in the week.
Banking sources indicate that recommendations will push for the longer end of its curve, perhaps in the 10 or 12-year space.
EFSF's last euro benchmark was a EUR3bn, three-year bond that priced on May 24 2012 at mid-swaps plus 18bp. (Reporting By John Geddie)
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.