By Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Harrison

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is gauging investor demand for a 25-year bond, which would be the longest dated transaction it has tried to sell since it launched its bond syndication programme in January 2011.

The eurozone rescue fund mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan on Tuesday, for the minimum EUR1bn Reg S bond maturing in 3 April 2037, to take indications of interest from investors at mid-swaps plus 125bp-130bp.

The issuer's longest-dated bond to date is a 3.875% March 2032 bond, which it printed in March this year at mid-swaps plus 115bp, and later tapped by a further EUR1bn in April to take the size of the issue to EUR2.5bn.

The bond has since tightened to mid-swaps plus 104bp on the bid side, according to Tradeweb, and widened only marginally after the new mandate announcement.

EFSF's last euro benchmark was a EUR3bn, three-year bond that priced on May 24 2012 at mid-swaps plus 18bp. That 1.125% June 2015 bond is bid marginally tighter at 17.4bp over mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Harrison, editing by Alex Chambers)