By Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Harrison
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, is gauging investor demand
for a 25-year bond, which would be the longest dated transaction
it has tried to sell since it launched its bond syndication
programme in January 2011.
The eurozone rescue fund mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan on Tuesday, for the minimum EUR1bn Reg S bond
maturing in 3 April 2037, to take indications of interest from
investors at mid-swaps plus 125bp-130bp.
The issuer's longest-dated bond to date is a 3.875% March
2032 bond, which it printed in March this year at mid-swaps plus
115bp, and later tapped by a further EUR1bn in April to take the
size of the issue to EUR2.5bn.
The bond has since tightened to mid-swaps plus 104bp on the
bid side, according to Tradeweb, and widened only marginally
after the new mandate announcement.
EFSF's last euro benchmark was a EUR3bn, three-year bond
that priced on May 24 2012 at mid-swaps plus 18bp. That 1.125%
June 2015 bond is bid marginally tighter at 17.4bp over
mid-swaps, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Harrison, editing by
Alex Chambers)