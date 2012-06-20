BRIEF-Apple says new Apple Park campus to be ready for occupation in April
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale to lead manage a EUR1bn tap of its 2.625% May 2019 issue, its latest bond market foray.
Lead managing banks went out with price guidance of 75bp to 77bp over mid-swaps. The transaction, which will bring the new total outstanding to EUR4bn, will be priced later today.
The trade follows hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 25-year priced last week. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - 2016 production was 56.8 million pounds of copper, 52 pct higher than 37.3 million pounds produced in 2015
* Aetna Inc - Aetna is funding repurchases under accelerated share repurchase agreements from available cash