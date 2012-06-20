(Adds background)

By Helene Durand and Natalie Harrison

LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale to lead manage a EUR1bn increase of its existing 2.625% May 2019 issue in its latest bond market foray.

Lead managing banks went out with price guidance of 75bp to 77bp over mid-swaps on the tap, which will bring the total size of the issue to EUR4bn. The deal is expected to price later today.

The outstanding issue was bid at 66bp over mid-swaps before the announcement, which indicated a concession of around 9-11bp.

The eurozone fund has made great strides in improving its financial flexibility since its inaugural bond issue in January 2011. It launched a short-term bill programme in December as well as venturing out to the longer end of the market with 20- and 25-year bond issues.

The issuer has previously stated that taps will enable it to improve the size and liquidity of its outstanding bonds, and has not ruled out increasing issue sizes beyond EUR5bn.

The trade follows hot on the heels of a EUR1.5bn 25-year priced last week - the longest-dated bond ever sold by the rescue fund - and a EUR1.466bn 6-month bill sale on Tuesday.

The issuer, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, sold its first syndicated tap in April when it added EUR1bn to an outstanding 20-year bond. The issuer rattled syndicate bankers with its subsequent EUR960m increase to its May 2017 bond via an auction process because it meant banks missed out on fees.

While the use of auctions is nothing new for sovereigns, it was the first time that a European agency had used the tool for something other than short-dated funding, thereby breaking with industry convention. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Helene Durand)