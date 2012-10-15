LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (Aaa/AA+/AAA) has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs as lead managers for a five-year euro benchmark, one of the banks said.

Guidance will be released when books open on Tuesday morning, another lead manager said. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)