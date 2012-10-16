LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has set price guidance at 25bp area over mid-swaps for a new five-year euro benchmark.

On Monday the EFSF mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs for the trade which will be priced later on Tuesday, and have a November 30 2017 maturity. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)