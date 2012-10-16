LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The order book on the European Financial Stability Facility's new five-year benchmark is now in excess of EUR7bn.

Guidance on the Aaa/AA+/AAA rated issue has been revised to 23bp to 25bp over mid-swaps from the initial plus 25bp area.

The deal will be priced later today via Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker)