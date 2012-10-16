LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility's new five-year bond will be EUR5.9bn in size and will price at mid-swaps +23bp, bankers told IFR on Tuesday.

Initial guidance on the Aaa/AA+/AAA rated issue were set in the mid-swaps +25bp area earlier in the day, and was later revised to +23bp-25bp as books surpassed the EUR7bn mark.

The deal will price later on Tuesday via Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting By Josie Cox; Editing by Natalie Harrison)