UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, has set the final spread on the tap of its 2.625% May 2019 bond at mid-swaps plus 26bp, with orders well in excess of EUR1bn, said a bank managing the deal.
Credit Agricole, DZ Bank and Goldman Sachs will price the minimum EUR1bn tap later on Wednesday.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts