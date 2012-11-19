LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has mandated JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis for a three-year euro benchmark bond, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said on Monday.

The leads are expected to test investor demand for the deal with initial price thoughts set at mid-swaps flat to minus 2bp, one of the banks said.

The bond is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and John Geddie, IFR Markets; Editing by Andrew Perrin)