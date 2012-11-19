LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) has mandated JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and
Natixis for a three-year euro benchmark bond, an official at one
of the banks managing the deal said on Monday.
The leads are expected to test investor demand for the deal
with initial price thoughts set at mid-swaps flat to minus 2bp,
one of the banks said.
The bond is expected to be launched and priced in the near
future subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison and John Geddie, IFR Markets;
Editing by Andrew Perrin)