LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability
Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, "might delay" its expected new
three-year euro benchmark following the downgrade of its second
largest guarantor France, one bank managing the deal confirmed
on Tuesday.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis were mandated on
Monday afternoon to lead manage the new deal, and immediately
began marketing the trade to investors at mid-swaps flat to
minus 2bp.
One bank managing the deal said that it was only "50/50" if
the transaction would go ahead on Tuesday, as it faced
"technical issues".
On Monday evening Moody's downgraded France by one notch to
Aa1 from Aaa, with a negative outlook. France has a 21.83%
shareholding in the EFSF, behind only Germany which had 29.07%.
No official communication has been sent to the market on
Tuesday morning.
RBS' trading desk strategy note published on Tuesday
following France's downgrade states "EFSF's Aaa had already a
negative outlook and a downgrade to Aa1 seems likely."
(Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian
Baker)